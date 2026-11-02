Imran Khan's Girlfriend Lekha Washington Reacts To Dia Mirza's Diwali Controversy, Says ‘Today We Silenced Her After Asking Her To Speak’ - VIDEO |

Bollywood actor Imran Khan's girlfriend, Lekha Washington, took to social media to react to Dia Mirza's political controversy over her anti-firecracker message for Diwali 2026. Reacting to the incident, Lekha said that Dia was silenced after being asked to speak about the issue. However, she later deleted the video from her feed, but fans were quick to

In her now-deleted video, Lekha said, "Today we silenced Dia Mirza after actually asking her to speak with the line 'our tradition is our culture'." She further claimed that Dia had not said anything wrong and had merely requested people to burst fewer crackers to reduce air and noise pollution.

Imran's gf Lekha reacts to Dia Mirza controversy, but later deletes it https://t.co/XU0RVWLjCS — Saurabh Chaudhary (@100raabhh) November 2, 2026

Lekha added, "What did she say? She said burst a few less crackers on Diwali. She's like India's Bambi. She's like a doe-eyed, 'sweet, please can we just be a little more considerate' kind of person." She concluded the video with a sarcastic remark, questioning why Dia was silenced despite making a simple appeal for people to be more considerate towards the environment.

What Did Dia Mirza Say?

As part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) pollution-awareness campaign ahead of Diwali 2026, Dia Mirza recorded a video urging Mumbaikars to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali and avoid contributing to air and noise pollution by bursting firecrackers. The BMC's accompanying caption stated, "In accordance with the directives of the Hon’ble Bombay High Court, bursting firecrackers on public roads, lanes, and footpaths is strictly prohibited."

Following the backlash and the BMC's decision to remove her video, Dia defended her participation in the campaign. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. The video was recorded in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration. Air pollution is a matter of public health, and every effort towards reducing it is a step towards a better environment for all."