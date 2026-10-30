Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan's Film Sees Minimal Drop, Collects ₹2.60 Crore

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 7 | YouTube

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Udta Teer witnessed a steady performance at the box office on its first Thursday (Day 7). Despite an average opening, Udta Teer showed a healthy jump over the opening weekend, earning Rs 19.55 crore net in its first three days.

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 2.60 crore net in India across 5,744 shows on Day 7, registering a marginal 1.9% decline compared to Wednesday's Rs 2.65 crore. With this, its total net collection stands at Rs 31.25 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 37.28 crore.

The film also collected Rs 50 lakh overseas on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 9 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 46.28 crore.

Udta Teer Budget

While the makers are yet to officially announce the film's budget, Udta Teer is reportedly made at a cost of Rs 50-65 crore. Considering this reported budget, the Day 7 performance is steady but not particularly impressive. The coming weekend will be important for its box office prospects.

Udta Teer Cast

Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film was released in theaters on October 23, marking his directorial debut. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Parul Gulati. The film also marks Mukul Dev’s second posthumous appearance.

Udta Teer Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "The movie certainly has its moments in fits and starts, when all of a sudden it makes you laugh or introduces a parody element. I feel trailers nowadays are becoming a bit too long, and this movie's trailer had already revealed too many of its funniest lines from before. The comedy showcased isn't cerebral, but would be enjoyed by the masses, and Aakash puts in his entire might by making it an action, thriller and comedy project."