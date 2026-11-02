Koffee With Karan 9: Kareena Kapoor's Husband Saif Ali Khan's Witty Reply To Karan Johar's Nepotism Question Wins The Internet, Fans Say 'He Never Disappoints' - VIDEO |

The promo for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 has been released, featuring Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as guests. The duo's witty exchanges and effortless humour in the promo have already caught fans' attention, leaving them eagerly waiting for the full episode.

The promo begins with Karan Johar welcoming Kareena and Saif to what he calls the last season of Koffee With Karan. Reacting to this, Kareena humorously says, "Quite happy and relieved in a way." When Karan asks her why, she does not hold back and replies, "Because, like, now we don't have to keep coming to Koffee With Karan." Karan then thanks her for showing sensitivity towards him.

Another moment that has caught viewers' attention features Saif's witty take on nepotism. During the rapid-fire round, Karan asks him to complete the sentence, "Nepo-baby goes mainstream globally..." Saif immediately presses the buzzer and responds, "Because of you."

Soon after the promo went viral, viewers took to Reddit to share their reactions. One user commented, "Hahaha Saif never disappoints." Another wrote, "Saif has always been so abrupt and unfiltered in ways you’d never expect." Others praised the upcoming episode, with one commenting, "Looks so much better than the last two episodes," while another wrote, "Finally a fun duo!"

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Karan uploaded the new promo of the upcoming episode with the caption, "She’s always been PHAT and his ‘gheenious’ moments have become the talk of the town...and I’m not complaining! Back on the couch after 16 years, they’re about to create a royal roar!"

Koffee with Karan Season 9 Episode 4 Release Date And Time

Koffee with Karan Season 9 Episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The new episode will be dropped at 7 pm on JioHotstar. Salman Khan opened the season, with Karisma Kapoor making a special appearance. Episode 2 featured newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, while Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor appeared in Episode 3, with Arjun Kapoor joining them for a surprise appearance during the rapid-fire round.