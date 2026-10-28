‘I Should Have Taken Advantage Of My Privilege’: Janhvi Kapoor Calls Peddi Objectification Controversy A ‘Violating Experience’, Says She’ll Always Carry The ‘Shame’ |

Janhvi Kapoor recently addressed the Peddi controversy while appearing on Koffee With Karan Season 9. During the conversation, Karan Johar brought up the distinction between “being sexy and being sexualised”, prompting the actress to reflect on her experience. Janhvi described it as a “violating experience” and admitted that, in hindsight, she believes she could have handled the situation differently.

Opening up about why she had been hesitant to discuss the controversy, Janhvi said, “I mean I felt many things, Karan. The reason I was so apprehensive to talk about it was because many people worked very hard on that film.” She admitted that she struggled to find the right words to express herself. Taking responsibility for her part in the incident, she added, “It's important to take ownership of my half of whatever that fiasco was because it weighs heavily on my conscience, the sort of negative impact a narrative like that can have on our society, especially on my gender.”

Janhvi about peddi controversy https://t.co/Ftv0nzBoGB — tisha (@itstisha_7) October 28, 2026

Janhvi confessed that she continues to feel guilty about not speaking up more strongly at the time. Reflecting on whether she could have been more vigilant, she said, “I think that shame I'll always carry with me. Could I have done more, could I have been more vigilant, could I have made a bigger scene? A hundred per cent, yes.” The actress revealed that she repeatedly blamed herself for not having spoken up, while also explaining that she was navigating professional expectations and the pressure to follow the director's instructions.

Janhvi acknowledged that explaining these circumstances might come across as shifting blame. She also spoke about the limited availability of bound scripts in the South Indian film industry and admitted that she could have made better use of the privilege she enjoys as a member of the Kapoor family. “I need to also take responsibility of my half of it. I do come from a place of privilege. I should have taken advantage of that,” she said.

When Karan asked whether she felt let down, Janhvi was careful not to portray herself as a victim. “I don't want to sound like I'm trying to be the victim here. I mean, it was a violating experience,” she said. Looking back, the actress believes the experience has taught her an important lesson: to speak up if she ever finds herself in a similar situation again.