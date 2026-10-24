'I Gained Weight When KJo Stopped Talking To Me': Janhvi Kapoor On KWK S9; Varun Dhawan Picks Arjun Kapoor For Career Advice—VIDEO

Karan Johar Admits He Was Hurt By Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan | Photo Via Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are all set to feature in the third episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan season 9, and the promo of the upcoming episode has been unveiled, giving a glimpse into all things fun, and also a surprise appearance by Arjun Kapoor.

Karan Johar Admits He Was Hurt By Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

In the promo, Varun reveals that Karan Johar had stopped talking to him and Janhvi Kapoor, prompting the filmmaker to confess, "I was hurt with both of you." Reacting to it, Janhvi saif, "I gained weight when we stopped talking."

Check out Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's KWK S9 Promo:

Varun Dhawan Calls Situation 'Dramatic'

Varun describes the situation as dramatic, adding that he felt like Amitabh Bachchan’s character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G), bringing a humorous twist to the conversation.

Arjun Kapoor Makes Surprise Appearance

The episode also features an appearance by Arjun Kapoor, with Varun revealing that he would turn to him for both marriage and career advice. Meanwhile, Janhvi makes a cheeky remark about Ravi Kishan’s Instagram account, saying it is "giving all the time."