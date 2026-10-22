Varun Dhawan Says Award Shows Are Losing Focus On Films, Calls For Change At IIFA 2027 - VIDEO

Actor Varun Dhawan expressed concern over how award shows have been moving away from celebrating films and the people who make them. Speaking at the press conference of IIFA 2027 in Mumbai on Thursday (October 22), the actor said he wants the upcoming edition to bring the focus back to cinema, performances and the technicians working behind the scenes.

Varun, who is the son of film director David Dhawan, said technicians and other members of the filmmaking team deserve greater recognition at award ceremonies. He stressed that celebrating cinema should remain the primary purpose of such events.

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"I feel that these days award shows, everything is not about films. We have come here to celebrate films, actors, performances and technicians. I am the son of a technician. So, I always feel that the importance that we used to give to technicians or the people who used to make films, is not being given these days," Varun said.

The actor also promised to take a more direct approach at the upcoming awards ceremony, saying he wants the event to put films at the centre of the celebrations. While acknowledging the importance of sponsors, he maintained that cinema should remain the main focus.

"At IIFA 2027, we are going to make sure that this award is going to be only about films. Obviously, all the sponsors, you all are very important guys. But, we have to bring it back to films. I am going to try and be a little unhinged and a little honest this time," he added.

Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Other Stars To Attend IIFA 2027

The IIFA 2027 press conference was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Shahid Kapoor, among others.

The 27th edition of the IIFA Awards is scheduled to take place on January 22 and 23, 2027, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Varun, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and Manish Paul are reportedly set to host the event. Rashmika Mandanna will make her live IIFA stage debut, while Salman, Kareena and Janhvi Kapoor are among the stars expected to perform.