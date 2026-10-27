Koffee With Karan 9: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals How Shikhar Pahariya Stood By Her After Sridevi's Death, Says He Put Studies On Hold

Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Shikhar Pahariya's Gesture After Sridevi's Death | Instagram

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is set to appear on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan Season 9 alongside Varun Dhawan, opened up about how her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, stood by her after her mother, Sridevi, passed away in 2018, despite the two not officially dating at the time.

Janhvi Kapoor Reveals How Shikhar Pahariya Stood By Her After Sridevi's Death

Janhvi revealed that Shikhar was studying in London when he took half a semester off and returned to Mumbai. He was initially staying with his father in South Mumbai, but Janhvi later discovered that he had moved to a friend’s house in Juhu for a month so he could stay close to her in case she needed him.

"Not that I was seeing him every day, but later on I just found out that he was like, ‘No, in case she needs me, I just want to be around,'" she added.

Janhvi has been in a steady relationship with Shikhar for several years now. The couple has never shied away from expressing their affection publicly, often being spotted together during temple visits, cosy dinner outings, and industry events.



Janhvi Kapoor Confirms Relationship With Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi had also subtly confirmed their romance last year when she wore a customised 'Shiku' necklace, her nickname for Shikhar, at the screening of Maidaan in 2024. The gesture quickly caught fans’ attention and was widely seen as her way of making the relationship official without a formal announcement.

About Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya Relationship

Janhvi and Shikhar were childhood friends whose bond eventually blossomed into a relationship. Rumours about their relationship first surfaced in 2016, though neither confirmed nor denied them.

According to reports, the two parted ways shortly after Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018, something she later hinted at during an appearance on Koffee With Karan. However, the couple reportedly reunited in 2022 and have been going strong since, often making joint public appearances.