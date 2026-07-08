Photos: Janhvi Kapoor's Mehendi Hides Sweet Tribute To Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya; Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot 'Shikhu'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turned heads with her elegant look at sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception in Mumbai. While her stunning Manish Malhotra saree drew plenty of praise, it was a subtle detail in her mehendi that caught fans' attention.

On Wednesday, Janhvi shared a series of pictures from the celebration on Instagram, offering a closer look at her reception ensemble. Among the photos, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the actress had included a special tribute to her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, in her mehendi.

Instead of writing his full name, Janhvi chose the nickname "Shikhu" in Hindi, accompanied by a simple, intricate, and minimal design. Take a look at it here:

Janhvi and Shikhar's relationship

The couple's relationship has long been an open secret. From visiting temples together to attending public events side by side, Janhvi and Shikhar have frequently made headlines with their appearances.

According to reports, the two first started dating in 2016 before parting ways following Janhvi's Bollywood debut in 2018. Relationship rumours resurfaced in 2023 after they were spotted together on several occasions. Over time, Janhvi has also dropped subtle hints about their romance during interviews and has often referred to Shikhar by his nickname, "Shikhu."

Earlier this year, rumours suggested that the couple was planning to tie the knot. However, Janhvi's father, Boney Kapoor, later dismissed the speculation, putting an end to the wedding reports.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi was recently seen in Ram Charan's Peddi, which sparked debate after some viewers felt her character had been hypersexualised. Following the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised to the audience and introduced changes to the film.

The actress also has an exciting slate of projects ahead. She will next be seen in Lag Jaa Gale, alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya. The film is scheduled for release in May next year. Janhvi is also reportedly set to feature in Raaka.