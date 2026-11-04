Koffee With Karan 9: Karisma Kapoor Reacts To Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Crossover; ‘Everyone’s Like, ‘What’s Going On?’’ |

Karisma Kapoor, fondly known as Lolo, reacted to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput's much-talked-about appearance together on Koffee With Karan 9. During Karan Johar's celebrity call segment, Kareena called her sister, who seemingly had no idea that she was about to be pulled into the conversation surrounding her sister and Shahid Kapoor's ex-wife.

When Kareena asked Karisma what she was doing, Lolo replied, "I'm just watching you and Mira." She then added, "Everywhere. Everyone's like, 'What's going on?'" Kareena quickly clarified, "What do you mean? She came on my show, What Women Want."

Seemingly sensing the awkwardness surrounding the unexpected pairing, Karisma played it safe and responded, "Sweet, very nice." However, when Karan interrupted to remind her that Kareena and Mira were on Koffee With Karan, a shocked Lolo exclaimed, "Oh no! How can you all do this to me?" Saif Ali Khan also appeared amused by the unexpected combination and admitted, "I was just a little like... where is this going?"

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Saif Ali Khan has addressed his connection with Kareena Kapoor's ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor. During their 2017 appearance on Koffee With Karan 5 with Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar asked the two actors if they had ever felt awkward sharing a connection through Kareena. Saif laughed off the question, saying, "I do love history, but this is older than medieval times now. I think. It's way back." He further added, "Water under the bridge. He (Shahid) is a lovely guy. We got along perfectly well from the first time we met." Shahid, too, dismissed any awkwardness, saying, "There was none at all actually." The two were promoting their film Rangoon at the time.

What would Kareena do if she was stuck in an elevator with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan? https://t.co/GI6jv64Wzm — Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@KareenaK_FC) January 16, 2017

Kareena and Shahid were once reportedly in a relationship and were among Bollywood's much-talked-about couples in the early 2000s. The two reportedly began dating while working together on Fida and later starred in Jab We Met. However, the actors parted ways before the film's release in 2007. Kareena later married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, while Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015.