Former 'Bigg Boss' contestants Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawala confirm relationship with mushy pic

Mumbai: Actor Priyank Sharma has made his relationship with "Bigg Boss 11" housemate Benafsha Soonawala official with a mushy photo online.

In the photo, the two are seen cosied-up, with Priyank's lips on her cheek. He simply captioned it: "Confirmation", with a red heart emoji.

Benafsha also used the same image and got little musical for the caption. She used pop star Justin Bieber's song lyrics for it. She wrote: "Can't nobody keep me like you, Call it unconventional, My love is habitual."