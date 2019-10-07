Marathi Big Boss 2 fame Abhijit Bichukale to contest against Aaditya Thackeray in upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election

Marathi Big Boss 2 contestant Abhijit Bichukale has filed his nomination from Worli assembly constituency where Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is also contesting elections.

According to reports, Bichukale filed his nomination form He will also contest from Satara constituency against Shivendra Bhosale. His wife, Alankruta Bichukale, will contest the Lok Sabha by-elections from Satara against Udayan-Raje Bhosale. Popular among his fans as “Kavimanacha Neta”, Bichukale is known for contesting every possible election — from civic bodies polls to the one for electing the President of India.

When asked about his nomination from Worli he told DNA, "My Mama (maternal uncle), stayed at BDD chawls in Worli, I have a lot of people here and am known to Worli. When I could fight against Udayanraje Bhosale, the heir of Shivaji Maharaj, then why can't I fight against Aaditya Thackeray. Mumbai is mine too, and on October 24, when the results will be out, you will see the defeat of Aaditya."

There are around 10 people from various political parties have filed their nomination from Worli and around 10 independent candidates. One of the serious opposition to Thackeray is from Nationalist Congress Party's Suresh Mane.