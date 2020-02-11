Forbes India's '30 under 30': Actress Sai Pallavi, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam make it to the list

Forbes India recently released it's annual '30 under 30' list. 'Maari 2' actress Sai Pallavi and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam have made it to the list of most prominent personalities, under the age of 30. Pallavi and Bhuvan were the only actors who managed to get a spot on this year's coveted list.

Sai Pallavi, 26, has made a place for herself in the industry by working in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. The 'Fidaa' actress has won millions of hearts with her performances and is touted to be one of the best talents in the South Indian Film Industry.

Pallavi took to her Twitter and wrote, "I’m humbled and honoured to be listed in Forbes 30 Under 30 !"