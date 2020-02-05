Bhuvan Bam's version of Armaan Jain's reception video will leave you in splits

The entire Bollywood film fraternity came all decked up for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's big fat wedding reception that took place in Mumbai last evening. The interent is flooded with videos and pictures from the reception and comedian Bhuvan Bam has shared his version of Armaan Jain's reception video.

On February 3, the actor tied the knot with his long-time partner Anissa. B-town was present to pour their love and wishes on the newlywed couple. Kareena Kapoor Khan showed up in a light emerald lehenga and was later accompanied by her sister Karishma Kapoor and her daughter Samiera Kapoor. Anil Kapoor was seen posing for the camera came along with her wife Sunita Kapoor. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan arrived together. Meanwhile, Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria also reached at the venue to attend the glitzy reception.

Comedian and Youtube sensation Bhuvan Bam, adding another edition to his #BBDubs series shared a hilarious video on Twitter. Bhuvan Bam's dubbing to a viral video from the reception will leave you ROFL.

Sharing the video Bhuvan wrote, "This is what went down at another Bollywood wedding. Tag friends #BBDubs #WeddingDub"