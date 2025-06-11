Folk Singer Mangli's 'Drug Party' Busted In Hyderabad, 9 Guests Test Positive For Ganja

Popular Telugu folk singer Mangli found herself at the centre of a controversy after her birthday party was raided by cops in Telangana. Police raided the venue after receiving information about drugs being consumed there, and post the raids, several guests were found to have consumed cannabis (ganja).

The incident took place late on Tuesday night at the Tripura Resorts, located in Chevella, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Around 50 guests were present at the venue, including Mangli's family, close friends, and several known names from the Telugu film industry. Celebs like Rachcha Ravi, Divi, Kasarla Shyam, Singer Indravathi, and others, were also present at the party.

Popular singer Mangli landed in a legal controversy as foreign liquor and Ganja were found at her birthday party held at a resort in Chevella, outskirts of Hyderabad



The police have booked a case against Mangli and Resort General manager.



Reportedly Chevella Police conducted a raid at the venue.

After receiving a tip off from reliable sources, cops conducted a raid at the venue and recovered a significant quantity of illegal drugs, along with imported liquor.

Visuals of the raid from the venue have now surfaced online.

The cops also conducted narcotics test on 48 guests, and at least nine of them were reportedly found to have consumed cannabis.

The police has now registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the party organisers, and an investigation has been launched to reach the source of the illegal narcotics. Mangli has also been booked for hosting the party without taking prior police permission and serving imported alcohol without the permission of the excise department. The General Manager of the resort has been booked for allowing the party despite not having the required permissions.

The singer is yet to issue an official statement on the entire fiasco.