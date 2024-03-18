Jawan Singer Mangli Meets With Car Accident In Telangana, Shares Health Update: 'I Am Safe & Sound'

Popular Telugu singer Mangli met with a car accident on Friday on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway. According to several media reports, the accident took place near Telangana's Tondupally in Shamshabad limits.

Reportedly, the playback singer as well as two other people present inside the car escaped unhurt. However, the car in which they were travelling was damaged. The rear light of the four-wheeler broke.

A news report further stated that Mangli was returning home after attending an event in the city. It was at that time that a DCM vehicle collided with her car. A police case has reportedly been registered under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday, the 29-year-old singer shared an official statement to inform her fans and followers that she is safe.

"Dear Alli, I am safe and sound, it was an unforeseen minor accident that took place a couple of days ago. Kindly don't go by the rumours being spread. Thanks to your love and concern," she wrote.

Who is singer Mangli?

Besides being a popular singer, Mangli is also an actress and a television host. Some of her popular songs are Zinda Banda, Ramuloo Ramulaa, Jwala Reddy, Oo Anthiya Oo Oo Anthiya, Jil Jil and Ra Ra Rakkamma among others.

Mangli made her acting debut with the film Swecha in 2020. The same year, she played a cameo in Guvva Gorinka. As an actress, Mangli was last seen in Maestro in 2021.