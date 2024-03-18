Arijit Singh Concert: From Bad Sound System To Parking Issues, Punekars SLAM Organisers For Poor Management

Last night was an absolute party for all Arijit Singh fans in Pune as the singer performed LIVE at Teerth Fields in Sus. He captivated the audience with his soulful performances on his all-time hit songs including Chaleya, Apna Bana Le, O Maahi, Heeriye, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, Satranga, and more. In fact, Arijit also impressed his fans by singing the Marathi song Zingaat, a track which was not originally sung by him.

Social media platforms are flooded with Arijit's pictures and videos from the concert. While fans have been praising the singer for his power-packed and soulful performances, other concert-goers have also slammed the organisers for poor management. A few of them took to X to share their experience.

One of the users said that there was no proper parking at the venue and people had to walk for nearly two kilometers to reach the concert.

A user wrote, "Pathetic loc 4 @arijitsingh concert in Pune. People had 2 literally park their vehicle 3 kms away on road & walk back after d concert was over. Some gud songs were partly sung by any random person 4m d crowd (ex: apna bana le..) & Arijit was chipping in btwn.. totally unacceptable."

Other disappointed users called the concert "thanda" and said that they saved a lot of money by not attending it. A section of users also complained of heavy traffic jam near the concert venue. Others also slammed the organisers for "bad" sound system.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Worst management from the organisers at the #ArijitSingh concert yesterday. Half of the crowd was stuck in the traffic . Many had to walk 3-4 kms to reach the venue .. many missed more than half of the concert . Worst management.. #ArijitSingh #paytminsider https://t.co/LFTC6HPs72 — nooneasked (@noone__asked) March 18, 2024

At foodmall on Pune to Mumbai Express Highway and lot of Arijit Singh concert audiences here all tired and disappointed. A guy at the McDonald’s counter told me I saved mu money by not attending it😕 #ArijitSingh — Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) March 17, 2024

Bilkul thanda concert! Regular Public ko gaate sunana to Arijit Singh ke concert pe nahi aate! And @paytminsider sucha horribly planned venue & concert! Utter shit! #pune #teerthfields — Sahil Pariani (@sahil_pariani) March 17, 2024

Yesterday Ed Sheeran caused Traffic in Mumbai and Today Arijit Singh has caused in Pune 😂😂😂 https://t.co/SW3uREysSO — Punit Khimasia (@khimasiapunit) March 17, 2024

@arijitsingh a big of your songs but yesterday in Pune it was chaotic If you have some sway over organisers please pull them up for bad arrangements.People stuck on roads for 3 hrs in traffic, bad sound system and having to watch you perform by standing on the sofas….terrible. — rachana bhutada (@BhutadaRachana) March 18, 2024

#ArijitSingh concert in #Pune last night was the one of the worst managed events by @paytminsider !



35000+ people in attendance with complete mismanaged security. People gate crashed into higher price area!



Security themselves allowed it !! — Rishi Patel (@rishipatel05) March 18, 2024

It may be mentioned that the concert was earlier scheduled to to take place on March 3. However, the overwhelming response from fans prompted organisers to reschedule it for March 17 and move to a larger venue.

Arijit enjoys a massive fan following and has become one of the biggest names in the music industry ever since his debut. Apart from garnering love from fans, the singer has also made a fortune with his heartfelt songs. Not just the movies, Arijit also gets a chunk from his live gigs around the globe.

Arijit is the recipient of one National Award and six Filmfare Awards. He is often cited as one of the best singers of all time in the Indian music industry and has established a huge fan base throughout South Asia, predominantly in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.