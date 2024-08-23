 Flashback Friday: When Jr NTR and Ram Charan's Naatu Naatu Was Shot Outside Ukraine President Zelenskyy's Residence
Flashback Friday: When Jr NTR and Ram Charan's Naatu Naatu Was Shot Outside Ukraine President Zelenskyy's Residence

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Naatu Naatu |

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Ukraine, it's a good time to remember a special filmy moment in the country's recent past.

Just a couple of years ago, the iconic song 'Naatu Naatu' from the movie RRR was shot at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official residence, months before the war broke out in the region.

The song later became a global sensation, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023 and earning a Golden Globe for the same category, a first for any Asian song.

Meanwhile, Modi visited the multimedia Martyrologist exposition on children at the National Museum of History of Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday. He was accompanied by the Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi was deeply touched by the poignant exposition set up in memory of children who have lost their lives in the conflict. He expressed his sorrow at the tragic loss of young lives and as a mark of respect placed a toy in their memory, a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Earlier, PM Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and emphasized the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace in shaping a harmonious society.

Prime Minister underscored the timeless relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace in building a harmonious society. He noted that the path shown by the Mahatma offered solutions to present-day global challenges, a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Mahatma Gandhi's statue, located in the 'Oasis of Peace' park in Kyiv, serves as a beacon of hope and peace for humanity. The Prime Minister also shared a picture on his X handle and said, "Paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Kyiv. The ideals of Bapu are universal and give hope to millions. May we all follow the path he showed to humanity." Notably, PM Narendra Modi reached Kyiv on Friday morning in what is the first visit by an indian Prime Minister to Ukraine. The visit assumes deeper significance as it comes at a time when the region finds itself in the middle of a conflict.

On his arrival at the Hyatt Hotel in Kyiv, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community, with many students awaiting his arrival and hoping for a glimpse of the Prime Minister. 

