In Photos: Indian Army's Trishakti Corps Rescues Tourists Stranded in Sikkim's Snowfall In Natu La

By: Aleesha Sam | February 22, 2024

Due to heavy snowfall and stormy weather in east Sikkim more than 500 tourists were rescued by the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army

According to the Indian Army, approximately 175 vehicles with more than 500 tourists got stranded at Natu La, East Sikkim

The army swiftly responded to the emergency and launched a rescue operation in subzero temperatures and extremely poor visibility.

Prompt Medicare, hot refreshments, meals and safe transportation were rendered timely to assist the tourists reach safety, the army said in a statement.

Notably, Nathu-la is one of the three open trading border posts between India and China, and a popular tourist destination for its scenic views and historical significance.

The TriShakti Corps, Indian Army while guarding the borders in Sikkim, is always prepared to assist the civil administration and people, stated the army.

In the wake of heavy snowfall in the upper regions of Himachal Pradesh, the Kullu administration issued a travel advisory for tourists.

With fresh snowfall and rainfall hitting tribal and hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh, the weather dept has issued avalanche warnings for multiple areas in the state.

