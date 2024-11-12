 ‘Fire Broke Out Twice’: Mahabharata Fame Pooja Sharma Recalls Filming For ‘Cheer Haran’ Scene On Sets Of Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Fire Broke Out Twice’: Mahabharata Fame Pooja Sharma Recalls Filming For ‘Cheer Haran’ Scene On Sets Of Show

‘Fire Broke Out Twice’: Mahabharata Fame Pooja Sharma Recalls Filming For ‘Cheer Haran’ Scene On Sets Of Show

Pooja Sharma, who essayed the character of Draupadi in Star Plus’ ‘Mahabharatta, recently opened up on an unforeseen circumstance that occurred during the shoot of the pivotal ‘Cheer haran’ sequence on the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 08:11 PM IST
article-image

Pooja Sharma, who essayed the character of Draupadi in Star Plus’ Mahabharatta, recently opened up on filming the iconic ‘cheer haran’ scene on the sets of the show.

Read Also
Watch video: Pooja Sharma aka Mumbai local's Rekha dances to Kacha Badam song
article-image

As the show clocks 10 years, Pooja, in a recent round table discussion, opened up on how when she was shooting for the scene, fire broke out on the sets of the show. Recalling what exactly transpired, Pooja says, “There was a specific spot in the Sabha from where Draupadi’s dupatta was meant to appear. During the shoot, a transformer placed there suddenly burst into flames—twice."

For the uninformed, as soon as the camera began capturing Krishna’s divine intervention to protect Draupadi from the cheer haran, two fires ignited when the transformer on the sets of the show malfunctioned.

Mahabharatta also starred Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Paras Arora and others in pivotal roles. While Sourabh essayed the character of Lord Krishna, Shaheer essayed the character of Arjun in the epic saga.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan Bypolls: Over 19.36 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 69 Candidates Across 7 Seats On November 13
Rajasthan Bypolls: Over 19.36 Lakh Voters To Decide Fate Of 69 Candidates Across 7 Seats On November 13
Sreeleela Gets 60 Per Cent LESS Fee Than Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava For Pushpa 2 Item Song: Report
Sreeleela Gets 60 Per Cent LESS Fee Than Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava For Pushpa 2 Item Song: Report
Tulsi Vivah 2024: Rituals And Puja Vidhi Of This Sacred Celebration
Tulsi Vivah 2024: Rituals And Puja Vidhi Of This Sacred Celebration
Delhi High Court Orders LOC Cancellation Against Ashneer Grover And Wife Following BharatPe Settlement
Delhi High Court Orders LOC Cancellation Against Ashneer Grover And Wife Following BharatPe Settlement

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sreeleela Gets 60 Per Cent LESS Fee Than Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava For Pushpa 2 Item Song:...

Sreeleela Gets 60 Per Cent LESS Fee Than Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava For Pushpa 2 Item Song:...

‘Fire Broke Out Twice’: Mahabharata Fame Pooja Sharma Recalls Filming For ‘Cheer Haran’...

‘Fire Broke Out Twice’: Mahabharata Fame Pooja Sharma Recalls Filming For ‘Cheer Haran’...

Saqib Saleem Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Rift With Citadel Honey Bunny Team: 'Didn't Want To Shoot...

Saqib Saleem Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Rift With Citadel Honey Bunny Team: 'Didn't Want To Shoot...

Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi

Himansh Kohli Is Now Married, Actor Kisses Wife In FIRST Photos From Temple Wedding In Delhi

Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Says His Life Was 'Affected': 'Not Simple As...

Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles, Says His Life Was 'Affected': 'Not Simple As...