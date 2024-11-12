‘Fire Broke Out Twice’: Mahabharata Fame Pooja Sharma Recalls Filming For ‘Cheer Haran’ Scene On Sets Of Show

Pooja Sharma, who essayed the character of Draupadi in Star Plus’ Mahabharatta, recently opened up on filming the iconic ‘cheer haran’ scene on the sets of the show.

As the show clocks 10 years, Pooja, in a recent round table discussion, opened up on how when she was shooting for the scene, fire broke out on the sets of the show. Recalling what exactly transpired, Pooja says, “There was a specific spot in the Sabha from where Draupadi’s dupatta was meant to appear. During the shoot, a transformer placed there suddenly burst into flames—twice."

For the uninformed, as soon as the camera began capturing Krishna’s divine intervention to protect Draupadi from the cheer haran, two fires ignited when the transformer on the sets of the show malfunctioned.

Mahabharatta also starred Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shaheer Sheikh, Paras Arora and others in pivotal roles. While Sourabh essayed the character of Lord Krishna, Shaheer essayed the character of Arjun in the epic saga.