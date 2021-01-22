‘Filmmakers are now tapping into untouched, unexplored ideas,’ says 'Tandav' Annup Sonii

Annup Sonii first appeared on television screens in the late 1990s with the serials Sea Hawk and Saaya. The National School of Drama alumnus soon made the big switch and did Bollywood movies like Fiza, Raaz, Hathyar, and several more. But, it was the popular television show Crime Patrol, which he hosted, that made him a household name. And now he is making inroads in the OTT space as well. In fact, his recent release, the Amazon Prime Video web series, Tandav, is causing quite a political storm in the country. Owing to some controversial scenes in the series, FIRs have also been lodged against the OTT platform, director and the cast.
But, controversies aside, Annup Sonii has a daily brush with a politician: Father-in-law, actor Raj Babbar, who was a part of both the Houses of the Parliament. Annup, who shared the screen space with veteran actor Dimple Kapadia in the political drama, Tandav, shares a sweet conversation he had about his father-in-law with the ‘Tenet’ actor. “My father-in-law [Raj Babbar] and Dimple ji have done a few films together. And, he often said to me, ‘I was a bad dancer.’ During the shooting of Tandav, I asked Dimple ji about this, and pat came the reply: ‘Yes, he stamped my feet so many times when we shot for songs,” Annup shares.
So what was it like, working with Dimple Kapadia? “Dimple ji’s personality is such that one does get intimidated. But, she is an immensely warm and humble person. She remembers everybody’s name, and always greeted everyone with on the set. She is a great human being. Working with her was a learning experience,” Annup adds.
Annup had quite a run on TV as the host of Crime Patrol. But, now the actor is shifting his focus to OTT. Speaking about this, Annup shares, “There is varied content being made on OTT, and I am getting a chance to do some good shows. Every actor wishes to do diverse work. I am an actor and then an anchor/host, and can’t let my acting take a back seat. That’s why I shifted my focus to acting assignments, and you will see more of Annup Sonii, the actor. Today, there are so many new directors, and excellent content is being made, empowering the market to widen. Earlier, the content was ruled by the box office. One thing becomes a hit and everyone suddenly starts making similar content. But, filmmakers are now tapping into untouched, unexplored ideas.”
Many actors eventually also end up behind the camera. When we asked Annup if he plans on directing a movie or a web series, Annup said, “As an actor, I haven’t achieved much yet. I want to hone my acting skills a little more by performing in many more web series and films. This phase of my life is allowing me to fulfil this wish and make some good body of work. Maybe later, if I come across a good script, I might get into direction.”
On the work front, Annup’s diary is packed to the hilt with both Bollywood and OTT projects. “I just finished shooting for John Abraham-starrer ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’. I play an antagonist in the movie; it was a very different role for me. Then there’s ‘Raat Baaki Hai’, a murder mystery, which will start streaming in February. I play the lead role in the series. And, soon we will start with Tandav season 2; the writing is almost complete. I also have a Mahesh Majrekar directorial, which is based on the 1962 Indo China war,” Annup signs off.
