‘Filmmakers are now tapping into untouched, unexplored ideas,’ says 'Tandav' Annup Sonii

Annup Sonii first appeared on television screens in the late 1990s with the serials Sea Hawk and Saaya. The National School of Drama alumnus soon made the big switch and did Bollywood movies like Fiza, Raaz, Hathyar, and several more. But, it was the popular television show Crime Patrol, which he hosted, that made him a household name. And now he is making inroads in the OTT space as well. In fact, his recent release, the Amazon Prime Video web series, Tandav, is causing quite a political storm in the country. Owing to some controversial scenes in the series, FIRs have also been lodged against the OTT platform, director and the cast.

But, controversies aside, Annup Sonii has a daily brush with a politician: Father-in-law, actor Raj Babbar, who was a part of both the Houses of the Parliament. Annup, who shared the screen space with veteran actor Dimple Kapadia in the political drama, Tandav, shares a sweet conversation he had about his father-in-law with the ‘Tenet’ actor. “My father-in-law [Raj Babbar] and Dimple ji have done a few films together. And, he often said to me, ‘I was a bad dancer.’ During the shooting of Tandav, I asked Dimple ji about this, and pat came the reply: ‘Yes, he stamped my feet so many times when we shot for songs,” Annup shares.