Tandav row: From Mirzapur 2 to Paatal Lok, web series that have run into troubled waters

MIRZAPUR 2
On Monday, an FIR was registered against producers of Amazon Prime’s show Mirzapur for hurting religious sentiments and spoiling the image of the Uttar Pradesh town. The FIR filed on the complaint of Arvind Chaturvedi at Mirzapur Kotwali (Dehat) police station, has named Mirzapur producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Bhaumik Gondaliya under IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Last year, Mirzapur MP and Apna Dal national president, Anupriya Patel, had also demanded an inquiry against the show. She had said that the web series, starring actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, portrayed the district in a poor light and promoted caste violence.
PAATAL LOK
Released in May last year, it was produced by Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa had shared his concern about the depiction of Sikh characters in the series, which starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Ishwak Singh and Abhishek Bannerjee. He had especially objected to a scene where a Sikh man was shown to be raping a woman while another Sikh man watched. Indra Hang Subba, MP from Sikkim, had written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar over the sexist slur used by one of the characters on the show. His complaint said that more than 10.5 million people in India speak Nepali and they were deeply affected by the incident. The Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh, the youth wing of Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, had also objected to the slur.
AASHRAM
The series has revived actor Bobby Deol's career, but in November director Prakash Jha was served legal notice for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. The legal notice was sent to the OTT platform MX Player, which streams the show, as well as Jha, on the ground that was "directly targeting the ancient tradition, custom, culture of Hindu, Ashramas Dharma". The notice was sent by Surjeet Singh, Pradesh Sangathan Mahamantri of Karni Sena. Then, in December a court in Jodhpur issued notice to Jha and Deol in a case filed against the web series. Advocate Khush Khandelwal had said he had moved the court against Jha's web series in which Deol plays a fraud godman, and Hindu gurus have been shown as rapists and drug traffickers.
A SUITABLE BOY
In November, an FIR was registered in Madhya Pradesh against two Netflix officials for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through the web series A Suitable Boy. "On the basis of a complaint filed by Gaurav Tiwari, an FIR is being registered under section 295 (A) (malicious acts to outrage and insulting the religious feelings and beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Rewa against Netflix officials -- Monika Shergill and Ambika Khurana," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said in a video. Prior to that, Mishra had hinted at possible legal action against the makers of the web series. He had said the state police have been asked to probe the web series by Mira Nair to check if kissing scenes in the show had been shot in a temple or not.
AK Vs AK
The Indian Air Force was not too happy about Anil Kapoor wearing a wrong uniform in the Netflix mockumentary, which dropped digitally in December. While being in the uniform, Kapoor was seen using foul language, inappropriate and in violation of IAF’s behavioural standards.The Air Force urged the streaming platform Netflix to remove the scenes with the discrepancies. Anil later apologised for unintentionally hurting sentiments of the Indian Air Force.
