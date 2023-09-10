 Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur Has A Proud Indian Moment In London, Courtesy Chandrayaan 3
Shekhar Kapur shared a sweet anecdote of an interaction with the immigration officer in London

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is on a visit to UK, shared a sweet anecdote of an interaction with the immigration officer in London, and how the latter congratulated him for India's 'Chandrayaan-3' success. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 'Mr India' director shared a picture of his Indian passport. Along with that, he wrote: "The question today from the immigration officer in London was not 'How long are you staying , Sir'.. but 'Congratulations Sir, on your 'Moon Landing'. .. #passport".

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recently achieved the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon.

Shekhar made his directorial debut with cult classic 'Masoom' in 1983. He then gained international recognition and acclaim in 1994 with biographical film 'Bandit Queen', based on the infamous Indian bandit and politician Phoolan Devi. He also produced the 1998 romantic thriller 'Dil Se', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta.

Shekhar's last directorial project is 'What's Love Got to Do with It?', a 2022 British romantic comedy film. The film stars Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Sajal Ali, Oliver Chris, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Alice Orr-Ewing and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Shekhar is also the creator of the comic books 'Snake Woman', 'Devi', and 'Ramayan 3392 AD'. He also directed TV series 'Tehkikaat' in 1994.

Apart from directorial works, Shekar is also known for his acting projects like 'Khanjar', 'Bindiya Chamkegi', 'Gawaahi', 'Teraa Surroor' amongst others. He married actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in 1999, and the couple have a daughter Kaveri Kapur. However, they got divorced in 2007.

