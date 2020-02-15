Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh is ready to enthral with his power packed performance

Ranveer Singh is back in India after a quick getaway trip with Deepika Padukone. The actor, who recently wrapped up Jayeshbhai Jordaar, took some time off from his busy schedule to spend time with his wife. On Valentine's Day, the couple returned to Mumbai and Ranveer quickly flew to Guwahati for rehearsals of Filmfare Awards 2020.
Dressed in Easy Rider inspired outfit and Che Guevara beret, Ranveer shared a lot of photos on his Instagram stories. Along with that, he was seen doing 'Chane Ke Khet Mein' signature step with Madhuri Dixit.
Another look that caught our attention was all-white shimmery look! It seems like he will pay ode to some of the icons of the industry. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the caption read, " मैं, कल को आकार दूँ, यही है मेरा धर्म, मेरी दूसरी कोई जात ना".
The Filmfare Awards 2020 will take place on February 15th, 2020 at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Sarusajai, Guwahati, Assam.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 in which he will be essaying the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev. The film is slated to release in April 10, 2020.
