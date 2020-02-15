Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh is ready to enthral with his power packed performance

Another look that caught our attention was all-white shimmery look! It seems like he will pay ode to some of the icons of the industry. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the caption read, " मैं, कल को आकार दूँ, यही है मेरा धर्म, मेरी दूसरी कोई जात ना".

The Filmfare Awards 2020 will take place on February 15th, 2020 at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Sarusajai, Guwahati, Assam.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 in which he will be essaying the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev. The film is slated to release in April 10, 2020.

