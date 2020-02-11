'I Love Desi Chinese': Ranveer Singh in Native American headgear selling 'Singapore noodles' has left Singaporeans baffled

The Indian market is full of products that are inspired by the fast food traditions of its neighbouring countries. From tandoori momos to paneer pizza, our concoctions can even make masterchefs run for their money.

Food crossover isn’t new, but lately a pack of Singapore noodles has surfaced online, leaving netizens baffled for its approach. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is the ambassador for Ching’s Desi Chinese, has been accused of culture appropriation.

In an image shared online, Ranveer can be seen dressed up in Native American headgear endorsing Desi Chinese (Indian Chinese) on a pack of Singapore noodles that are sold to Singaporeans.

A Singaporean shared the picture on Facebook and wrote "So confused, what the hell is this? Found it online, and their website says:

“Ching’s Secret is an Indian brand of Indian Chinese cuisine aka Desi Chinese cuisine with products which include instant noodles, instant soups, cook up soups, Desi Chinese masala, sauces and schezwan chutney”

1. What’s a Singapore curry instant noodle?

2. What does a Native American headdress have to do with Singapore or noodles?"