‘Film festivals provide an opportunity to create a conversation around a film,’ says 'Dust' director Udita Bhargava

How have you handled the feeling of alienation in the film?

I think the viewer can experience it strongly and can identify with the alienation that David [played by Morten Holst] feels when he arrives in India to look for the traces of Mumtaz’s [played by Amrita Bagchi] world. Additionally, the film speaks of another kind of alienation: The one experienced when the rights of the people are not acknowledged, and when they are pushed to the margins and made more vulnerable in an uncaring harsh environment.

How was it working with a veteran actor like Vinay Pathak?

Working with veteran actors teaches you to be professional. Vinay was a great boon to Dust! Along with Abu Bakr Golu (Krishna), he was our lucky mascot. He supported us and had a nurturing attitude towards the team, especially the foreign members who were new to India and to our tough shooting environment.

You have also worked for several international films. What skills did you pick up in the process?

I have worked as an AC (Assistant Camera) before. Working on film sets, I have learnt to be quick and efficient. Since every minute of filming costs a large amount of money, one has to always be on the go. I have also learnt the skill of perseverance, to not give up until a shot is done because you will probably never get a second chance to shoot it!

Was it tricky to make a film like this in India?

Logistically, yes, it is very tricky to make a film like this. We shot on real locations and not inside a studio. That presents several challenges as one cannot control the shooting environment completely. For example, we were usually surrounded by huge crowds as we filmed. One feels daunted at the start as large sections of society are growing increasingly intolerant, especially towards women who take a stand that goes against the narrow nationalism that is currently being promoted in today’s India.

Do you feel a film that has completed the festival rounds is good for an OTT audience?

I opted for an OTT release because for an independent film like mine, OTT offers a chance to bring the film to a wider audience. A theatre release requires extensive marketing. It requires massive infrastructure that films like mine cannot afford. Plus, the theatres are either closed or working at a low capacity at the moment. I cannot say if a film that has completed its festival round suits an OTT audience better. However, festivals do provide an opportunity to create a conversation around a film.

