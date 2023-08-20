 Film Director Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor Girl After Promising Her A Role In His Movie
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
article-image

Kozhikode: A teen film director was arrested by the police after being alleged of sexually harrasing a minor girl. It has been reported that the director lured her by offering a role in his upcoming movie.

The accused filmmaker, Jasik Ali, aged 36, is the prime suspect in the case. He was also held up while attempting to escape from a hideout at Nadakkavu.

article-image

Police officials stated that Jasik took the girl at different location while committing the heinous crime of sexual assault on her. What attracted the girl to him was his association as a director in the recently released Malayalam movie.

article-image

Jasik had disappeared and was hiding for several weeks, After the case was registered against himat Koyilandy station with a written FIR from girls; parents, police officials began hunting for him. 

The accused was finally caught after an intense search with the Circle Inspector M.V Biju leading the case.

article-image

