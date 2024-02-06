Fighter: IAF Officer Objects To Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Kissing Scene In Uniform, Sends Legal Notice To Makers

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest film, Fighter, has landed in trouble as an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has reportedly slapped a legal notice on the makers. In the film, Hrithik and Deepika are seen as IAF officers and they have several kissing and intimate scenes.

Fighter is set against the backdrop of the Pulwama attack by Pakistan and the subsequent air strikes conducted by India in the neighbouring country. While Hrithik plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Deepika is seen as Squadron Leader Mini Rathore.

According to media reports, a kissing scene in Fighter, featuring the lead actors in Air Force uniforms, has sparked criticism from an IAF officer who has taken legal action against the production team.

Reportedly, the officer contends that portraying the kiss, especially while the characters are in military attire, is disrespectful to the dignity and honour associated with the uniform.

The film started slow at the box office with Rs 22.5 crore. It eventually picked up pace over the Republic Day weekend, however, the film witnessed a slump in its collection during the weekdays. Fighter has managed to collect Rs 217 crore in India within its 12-day run in theatres.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. It released in theatres on January 25 and received mixed reviews from film critics as well as the audience.

It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.