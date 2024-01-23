 Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor Deliver Over 2.50 Lakh Handwritten 'Thank You' Letters To IAF Officers In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFighter: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor Deliver Over 2.50 Lakh Handwritten 'Thank You' Letters To IAF Officers In Pune

Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor Deliver Over 2.50 Lakh Handwritten 'Thank You' Letters To IAF Officers In Pune

The campaign accumulated 2,50,000 handwritten letters and 1 million online letters from across the nation

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
article-image

The makers of the upcoming film Fighter had recently announced the #ThankYouFighter campaign during which they urged people from all corners of the country to express gratitude to India's Air Force officers. The initiative is in tandem to the film, which is set to show the tales of bravery by our IAF officers.

After receiving a tremendous response, the stars of the film, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor personally visited the Pune Air Force Station and delivered the letters of gratitude to the IAF officers there.

The campaign accumulated 2,50,000 handwritten letters and 1 million online letters from across the nation, which Hrithik and Anil made sure reached the officers.

Hrithik Roshan at Pune Air Force Station

Hrithik Roshan at Pune Air Force Station |

They also spent some quality time with the IAF officers at the Pune Air Force Station, and thanked them for safeguarding the countrymen while putting their life on the line.

Read Also
Fighter: CBFC Asks Makers To Replace 'Sexually Visuals’ From Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's...
article-image

Meanwhile, the advance bookings for Fighter have already begun and the film is expected to kickstart with a bang at the box office. Besides Hrithik and Anil, Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

The film is set against the backdrop of the Pulwama attack and the subsequent air strike by India on Pakistan. The trailer received a tremendous response and fans have already declared the film to be superhit.

Read Also
Fighter: Most Expensive Ticket Of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS...
article-image

Fighter has been directed by War and Pathaan fame, Siddharth Anand. It is set to hit the silver screens on January 25, and will enjoy the extended Republic Day weekend at the theatres.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Tricep's Tendon Was Torn Very Badly, Will Be Discharged In One More...

Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Tricep's Tendon Was Torn Very Badly, Will Be Discharged In One More...

Has Vicky Jain Been Evicted From Bigg Boss 17 House? Here's What We Know

Has Vicky Jain Been Evicted From Bigg Boss 17 House? Here's What We Know

Amitabh Bachchan Clicks Photo With Ram Lalla Idol In Ayodhya After Pran Pratistha Ceremony

Amitabh Bachchan Clicks Photo With Ram Lalla Idol In Ayodhya After Pran Pratistha Ceremony

Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor Deliver Over 2.50 Lakh Handwritten 'Thank You' Letters To IAF...

Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor Deliver Over 2.50 Lakh Handwritten 'Thank You' Letters To IAF...

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency To Finally Release On June 14

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency To Finally Release On June 14