Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor Deliver Over 2.50 Lakh Handwritten 'Thank You' Letters To IAF Officers In Pune

The makers of the upcoming film Fighter had recently announced the #ThankYouFighter campaign during which they urged people from all corners of the country to express gratitude to India's Air Force officers. The initiative is in tandem to the film, which is set to show the tales of bravery by our IAF officers.

After receiving a tremendous response, the stars of the film, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor personally visited the Pune Air Force Station and delivered the letters of gratitude to the IAF officers there.

The campaign accumulated 2,50,000 handwritten letters and 1 million online letters from across the nation, which Hrithik and Anil made sure reached the officers.

Hrithik Roshan at Pune Air Force Station |

They also spent some quality time with the IAF officers at the Pune Air Force Station, and thanked them for safeguarding the countrymen while putting their life on the line.

Meanwhile, the advance bookings for Fighter have already begun and the film is expected to kickstart with a bang at the box office. Besides Hrithik and Anil, Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

The film is set against the backdrop of the Pulwama attack and the subsequent air strike by India on Pakistan. The trailer received a tremendous response and fans have already declared the film to be superhit.

Fighter has been directed by War and Pathaan fame, Siddharth Anand. It is set to hit the silver screens on January 25, and will enjoy the extended Republic Day weekend at the theatres.