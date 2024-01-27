Fighter Box Office Collection Day 2: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Film Sees Massive Jump On Republic Day

After much anticipation and hype, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, finally released in theatres on January 25, and after a stellar opening, it witnessed a massive jump in its box office numbers on its second day, which was also Republic Day.

On January 26, Fighter's second day in theatres, the film earned a whopping Rs 39 crore, after an impressive Rs 24.60 crore on its first day.

With that, the total collection of the film has now mounted to Rs 63.60 crore, and Fighter will easily soar past the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of the week.

Makers of Fighter decided to release the film on a Thursday, instead of Friday which is usually the norm, to bank on the extended weekend of Republic Day, and they seem to have succeeded with their strategy. It is also the first big release of 2024, and the fact that it is laced with copious amounts of patriotism makes it a perfect Republic Day release.

It is to be noted that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which was also helmed by Fighter director Siddharth Anand, released on January 25 last year, and the film had earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office.

Fighter is set against the backdrop of the Pulwama attack by Pakistan and the subsequent air strikes conducted by India in the neighbouring country. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. The film has received rave reviews from the audience and is going strong in theatres with no major competition.