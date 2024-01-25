Fighter Twitter Review: Netizens Call Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film 'Masterpiece', 'Blockbuster'

After much anticipation and hype, Siddharth Anand's Fighter finally hit the silver screens on Thursday, and it has met with a positive response from the early birds. Excited fans thronged theatres and binged on the film's first day-first show, and they are now hailing it as a "mega blockbuster".

Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, along with Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi playing key roles. All of them portray Indian Air Force officers in the film, who engage in a mission against Pakistan to safeguard India and Indians.

According to the reviews of the netizens on social media platforms, Fighter is at par with Hollywood action flicks, and it is sure to enjoy a long and successful run at the box office. "#Fighter is a PURE CINEMATIC BLOCKBUSTER experience..Flawless Performance, Brilliant story, Excellent BGM, well Balanced Emotion in parts...Superb Action..it's a huge winner," a user wrote.

My Rating :~ ⭐⭐⭐⭐✨ [ 4.5/5 ]#Fighter is a PURE CINEMATIC BLOCKBUSTER experience..Flawless Performance, Brilliant story, Excellent BGM, well Balanced Emotion in parts...Superb Action..it's a huge winner💥. Hats off to the @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani for the music❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/nwUk140e6R — Sairaj Shinde™ (@ClassySai) January 25, 2024

Another user tweeted, "#Fighter soars to new heights in the aerial action genre, delivering a breathtaking blend of superb action and a mind-blowing storyline. Director @justSidAnand vision is executed with finesse, creating an adrenaline rush at its peak."

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/bF4leku8dA — Khurram Farooqui 🇮🇳 (@iamkhur) January 25, 2024

Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand again did brilliant..... Hollywood level ki movie pic.twitter.com/VFvlWYnRz9 — @iAbhijeet (@Abhijee31858071) January 25, 2024

Awesome visuals & gripping aerial combat scenes with seeti marr dialogues@hrithikroshan is a show stealer @deepikapadukone flawlessly gets in the character. The jodi is an icing on cake for #Fighter@anilskapoor delivers a stellar performance pic.twitter.com/WdGhnDMer7 — Nishant Bhuse (@nishantbhuse) January 25, 2024

TSUNAMI LOADING 🔥🔥🔥#FighterReview #HrithikRoshan𓃵 #Fighter pic.twitter.com/sS8bigdTHk — AMIR ANSARI (@amirans934) January 25, 2024

With a run time of almost three hours, Fighter promises to be packed with action, patriotism, entertainment, foot-tapping music and the much-talked-about chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika.

Going against the norm of releasing a film on a Friday, the makers opted to drop it on a Thursday in a bid to enjoy the extended Republic Day weekend. Siddharth Anand's last film, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, too released on January 25 in 2023, and it went on to earn over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office.

It will now be interesting to see if Fighter will be able to at least end closer to the benchmarks set by Pathaan, if not breach them altogether.