5 Reasons To Watch Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone's Fighter

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's Fighter is all set to hit the big screens on January 25, ahead of Republic Day. The songs and teaser of Fighter have already created a buzz on social media. The trailer also swiftly went viral, and fans were all praises for its dynamic action sequences and impactful dialogues. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles.

Here are some of the reason why you should watch Fighter this weekend:

Intense and gripping narrative

Fighter is known for its compelling and intense storyline. It is set against the backdrop of India's courageous airstrike on Pakistan after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 jawans. The film will provide a gripping and suspenseful narrative that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Patriotic theme

If you enjoy films with a patriotic theme that celebrates the valour and sacrifices of the armed forces, Fighter is a must-watch. The movie pays homage to the bravery of the Indian Air Force Officers and instills a sense of pride and patriotism among the audience. It is just an apt watch for Republic Day.

Aerial action sequences and VFX

Fighter has been praised for some of its action sequences. The film showcases the meticulous planning and execution of the surgical strikes, providing a visually engaging experience for action movie enthusiasts. Fighter promises to immerse the audiences in a captivating journey through cutting-edge VFX and CGI.

Hrithik and Deepika's chemistry

The movie features strong and impactful performances by the cast, with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The makers have already given a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry in the song Ishq Jaisa Kuch. Even in the trailer, the actors effectively portray the emotions and dedication of Indian Air Force Officers, adding depth to the storytelling.

Powerful dialogues and foot-tapping music

While the songs of Fighter, Sher Khul Gaye, Ishq Jaisa and Heer Aasmani, have gained much popularity among netizens even before the release of the film, some of its dialogues are also emerging as standout elements. The film is enhanced by an exceptional background score, impactful dialogues, and catchy music, all these things contributing to its overall appeal.