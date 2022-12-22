Fighter actor Akshay Oberoi says, 'People still remember me as Aniket in Piku, irrespective of it being just a cameo'

Akshay Oberoi | Pic: Instagram/akshay0beroi

Akshay Oberoi, who was last seen in Judaa Hoke Bhi, has joined the cast of Fighter. The film brings together the on-screen pair of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together for the first time. It also stars Karan Singh Grover. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand and will hit screens on January 25, 2024. The Free Press Journal caught up with Akshay for an exclusive chat.

The actor doesn’t believe in tags like parallel leads, supporting actors. He feels that a good performance can sometimes come from the smallest parts.

The actor has been in the industry for more than a decade now. He has been a part of films like Kaalakaandi (2018), Fitoor (2016), and web series like Illegal, Inside Edge (Season 3) among others. Having tried out different kinds of roles, Akshay is looking out for roles that are more significant to the story than having longer screen time.

Akshay says, “I have stopped giving importance to tags like lead roles, parallel leads, supporting roles, because I have done them all and sometimes the most appreciation and recognition can also come from the smallest parts you do.”

He adds, “People still remember me as Aniket in Piku, irrespective of it being just a cameo. It depends on the actor how to make the part in the movie memorable.”

Akshay has also recently signed the Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey-starrer Gaslight.