 Anupamaa Promo: Who Is Bhavna Ajwani? New Entry Set To Shake Up The Show As She Enters As Rajni's Daughter, Prerna
A new character is set to stir major drama in Anupamaa as Bhavna Ajwani makes her entry as Prerna, Rajni's daughter. With her growing interest in Prem and a possible bond with Anupama, Prerna's arrival is expected to alter the dynamics and intensify Rahi's insecurities.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Anupamaa | Star Plus

A new character is all set to enter Anupamaa. Who is she, and how will her arrival impact the show’s dynamics? The answer is clear, her entry will bring major changes. Let's take a closer look below.

Anupamaa: Who Is The New Character?

The new promo of Anupamaa introduces Bhavna Ajwani’s entry into the show in the role of Prerna. She is expected to portray Rajni’s daughter. Since Rajni has been building the storyline around her daughter’s personality for quite some time, Prerna is anticipated to play a negative role in the narrative. The promo shows Prerna openly expressing her interest in Rahi’s husband, Prem. Upon seeing him, Prerna says, "Jo cheez mujhe achi lagti hai, woh meri hoti hai." She may also grow close to Anupama, which could further fuel Rahi’s jealousy and add more drama to the story.

Anupmaa: Who Is Bhavna Ajwani?

Bhavna Ajwani is an aspiring actress who has been steadily making her mark in the entertainment industry. Her official Instagram handle is @bhavnaa.ajwani, where she has gathered around 4.5K followers.

Bhavna is best known for her role in Tu Juliet Jatt Di. She also achieved a significant milestone by becoming the 1st runner-up of Miss Navi Mumbai 2024.

While celebrating her win, Bhavna shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, writing, "Words truly fall short to express the depth of this moment. This is truly a dream come true for me. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and supported me along this unforgettable journey (sic)."

