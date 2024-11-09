 ‘Feel Bad For Him’: Netizens React As Sonu Nigam Gets Ignored By Kids On Stage Who Rush To Kartik Aaryan for Selfies (VIDEO)
At the song launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Hukkush Phukkush, attended by Sonu Nigam and Kartik Aaryan, the singer was seen being ignored by a group of kids, who excitedly rushed towards Kartik for selfies. However, after the video went viral, netizens expressed their displeasure at Sonu being overlooked. One user commented, "I feel bad for him. Look how down to earth he is."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
article-image

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, is performing well at the box office and has created a storm with its success. Recently, at the song launch of Hukkush Phukkush in Mumbai, attended by Sonu Nigam and Kartik, a video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the singer is seen getting ignored by a group of kids, who excitedly run towards Kartik on stage for selfies. The event was attended by almost 1,000 kids as a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's promotions. While some fans clicked selfies and touched Sonu's feet, while others mobbed Kartik.

Check out the video:

However, soon after the video went video, netizens expressed their displeasure upon seeing Sonu being ignored by kids. A user said, "Sad that kids today do not recognize who the real talent is. Sonu Nigam is an absolute legend and self made without the new gen PR."

Another commented, "its sad actors take all the credit, but Sonu Nigam is a play back singer, that is a fact." A third user wrote, "I feel bad for him. He is a legend. And look how down to earth he is. People dont realize the presence we are lucky to have."

Take a look at the comments:

Meanwhile, recently, Kartik is in Dubai for the promotions of his horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The box office collection has already crossed Rs 150 crore in the first week of its release.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashed with Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, among others.

