Fatima Sana Shaikh Recalls Crying After A 'Drunk Elite' Girl Misbehaved With Her At A Party: 'She Works For Human Rights'

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra, shared a distressing incident from her personal life. In one of her recent interviews, Fatima revealed that a 'drunk elite' girl criticised her looks at a party and said 'rude' things to her.

Fatima told Bollywood Bubble, "I had recently gone to a party aur mujhe badi badtameez ladki mili jisko mein jaanti nahi. What happens is sometimes some people use alcohol as an excuse to misbehave with people. So, she was that kind of a person."

The actress added, "And ab mere baal khulle hai, meri marzi mujhe baal khule rakhne hai. Pata nahi usko kya problem hai... usne bola ki you don’t fit the party. I want to put liner on you. She was drunk and so I was entertaining her. She was a little rude also. I don’t know where that came from."

Fatima further mentioned that the girl told her that she works for human rights, and it made the actress feel that she should feel ashamed of the same. On a concluding note, Fatima revealed that the incident left her teary-eyed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima made her acting debut in Bollywood with the 1997 film Chachi 420. The actress gained widespread acclaim for her role as Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal.

Fatima will next be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is all set to hit the big screens on December 1.

