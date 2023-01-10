Fatima Sana Shaikh Birthday Special: Stunning saree looks of actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 10, 2023
Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh will celebrate her 31st birthday on January 11
Fatima is quite active on social media and she often shares stunning pictures of herself
The Ludo actress has time and again treated her fans and followers with her elegant saree pictures
Some of the best ethnic looks of Fatima will leave you mesmerised
She has often flaunted her love for the six yards of pure grace
Fatima made it to Bollywood as a child artist in Kamal Haasan and Tabu-starrer ‘Chachi 420’
She has been a part of projects like Dangal, Modern Love: Mumbai, Thugs of Hindostan, Ajeeb Daastaans and Thar among others
She will next be seen in films like Dhak Dhak and Sam Bahadur
