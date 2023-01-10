Fatima Sana Shaikh Birthday Special: Stunning saree looks of actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 10, 2023

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh will celebrate her 31st birthday on January 11

Fatima is quite active on social media and she often shares stunning pictures of herself

The Ludo actress has time and again treated her fans and followers with her elegant saree pictures

Some of the best ethnic looks of Fatima will leave you mesmerised

She has often flaunted her love for the six yards of pure grace

Fatima made it to Bollywood as a child artist in Kamal Haasan and Tabu-starrer ‘Chachi 420’

She has been a part of projects like Dangal, Modern Love: Mumbai, Thugs of Hindostan, Ajeeb Daastaans and Thar among others

She will next be seen in films like Dhak Dhak and Sam Bahadur

