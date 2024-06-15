Father’s Day 2024: Jibraan Khan, Pashmina Roshan And Other Open Up About Their Fathers And The Unconditional Love They Share

Jibraan Khan |

All my life, I never took professional advice from my dad, when I signed this film, I did tell him that I like this film, and he was very happy. He said, “Do what your heart feels is right.” But acting vice, I took advice from him for one of the scenes I performed with Pashmina because I was a bit scared about how to approach it. The way I wanted to do it was completely opposite of what he told me to do. When I listened to his advice, I thought, “Oh my God, if I hadn’t asked him, this would have gone so badly for me.” Today, when I see that scene, I feel so much pride because executing his advice started with me on FaceTime while I was in Haridwar. He guided me, telling me to try it like this and like that. That is my fondest memory with my dad.

Papa used to call me ‘chotu bandar’, and I remember that my mum had gone to Punjab—she is from Punjab—and she left me behind, saying, “Issko mein nahi le sakti.” So Papa was very scared to leave me alone because I was small. He had to sit with one musician after another, like singers and all the musicians. He said, “I have to take you with me.” Papa would sit in his music room, and there was a wall with a little space and a tiny window, about a 1-inch space, just enough for me to fit in. Every time he went down to play his instrument, I would jump on that window on the deewan. All the food they were eating and his things would go up and down. From that day, my name changed to “electric bandar.” So whenever I did something cute, he called me “my cute bandar,” and whenever I was mischievous, he called me ‘electric bandar.’

My father is one of those men who support women in their dreams. He has always told me that I can do whatever I want and be whoever I want to be, and that if any problem comes, he’s right behind me every step of the way. Men like him are important so women and daughters like us can shine bright in the world. I am proud to be his daughter. His helping nature shows in how he helps anyone and everyone who needs it and has a heart of gold.