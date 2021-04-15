'Fast & Furious' not senseless action for sake of action: John Cena

"This movie delivers on so many fronts, the trailer leaves so much meat on the bone and that's what I am really excited about," Cena add ed.

The wrestler-actor says he is aware that he is now a part of a film that has over 20 years of body work. "I don't lose sight of the perspective that I am getting the opportunity to be invited into a legacy body of work that is two decades long and these people have devoted their lives and put their physical health on line to maintain a reputation that goes along with these movies fans around the world not only enjoyed but expected," Cena said.

He added: "So, I knew before going in that I would be sized up but I also am a super deep fan of the franchise and I love what the movie stands for."

Cena called it a "life changing opportunity". "I don't take that lightly and I didn't take my investment in work lightly. I think it shows with all of us. I think everyone realised that I am in it for 'Fast'. I really don't lose sight of the opportunity I have been given. I don't lose sight of the objective. The objectives to make 'Fast' a beast. I think we have all done that because collectively all have the same goal," he said.