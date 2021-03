Vin Diesel's son Vincent Sinclair to make acting debut in 'Fast and Furious 9'

American actor Vin Diesel is going to share screen space with a special someone in the upcoming 'Fast and Furious' installment.

As per Variety, the actor's 10-year-old son, Vincent Sinclair, will make his acting debut in 'F9' as the younger version of his father's beloved character, Dominic Toretto. He filmed his scenes back in 2019 and reportedly received a daily rate of USD 1,005.

Diesel shares Vincent with his longtime model girlfriend Paloma Jimenez. The pair are also proud parents to daughters Hania Riley and Pauline.

The younger Dominic was last played by Alex McGee during a flashback scene in the 2015 film 'Furious 7'.

'Fast and Furious 9' went on floors in June 2019 at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, England, and wrapped in November 2019. While the blockbuster was initially scheduled for last summer, Universal bumped back the release date -- first to April 2, 2021, then to May 28, and most recently to June 25 -- due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.