Farhan Akhtar Pens Romantic Birthday Wish For Wife Shibani Dandekar: 'May Life Give You All You Want'

Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar penned a heartfelt birthday for his actress-wife Shibani Dandekar. Taking to his official Instagram account, Farhan shared an unseen picture with Shibani and wrote a sweet note for her in the caption.

In the candid photo, the couple is seen all smiles as they walk hand-in-hand. "Happy birthday partner .. may life give you all you want and more .. may you always have reasons to smile .. (but enough about me 😜) .. love you loads. Have the best year yet," Farhan captioned his post.

Soon after he shared the post, Shibani replied, "I love you so much! Thank you for the best gift in the world! You."

Take a look at his post here:

Farhan and Shibani's love story

Farhan and Shibani dated for almost three years before tying the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members on February 19, 2022 in Khandala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be next directing a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zaraa', which stars Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

He will also direct Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

On the other hand, Shibani was last seen in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's web series Made In Heaven Season 2 which released on Amazon Prime Video.

