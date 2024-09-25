 Fardeen Khan Remembers Father Feroz Khan On Birth Anniversary, Pens Emotional Note: 'Taken From Us Too Soon'
Fardeen Khan Remembers Father Feroz Khan On Birth Anniversary, Pens Emotional Note: 'Taken From Us Too Soon'

Feroz Khan breathed his last on April 27, 2009, following a long battle against lung cancer.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 05:31 PM IST
article-image

Remembering his father and veteran star Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary, Fardeen Khan penned an emotional note on Instagram. In the post, he talked about the traits that the "third generation of Khans" inherited from Feroz Khan.

"15 years without you, and though time has passed, your presence is felt deeply in the lives of those you never had the chance to meet. Your grandchildren, the third generation of Khans, carry pieces of your fearless heart and unmatched spirit. They live with stories of the legend you were--your grace, your strength, and your timeless charisma," Fardeen wrote.

"Though fate kept you apart, your essence runs through their veins, a bond unspoken but deeply understood. Taken from us too soon, but through them, your legacy endures in ways words cannot capture. Happy Birthday, pa. You live on through us, always. Laila & Fardeen," he added.

Fardeen also uploaded a video that consists of pictures of Feroz Khan from different stages of his life.

Feroz Khan was a man who wore many hats. Apart from being a fantastic actor, he was also a director, producer and editor.

Khan enjoyed a massive fan following for his charming looks. During his 45-year career span, the former heartthrob appeared in over 60 films. Qurbaani, Janbaaz and Dharmatma are some of his memorable films.

He breathed his last on April 27, 2009, following a long battle against lung cancer.

