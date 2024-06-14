 Fardeen Khan Developed 'Thick Skin' After Getting Trolled For Weight Gain: 'People Find Joy In Someone Else’s Misery'
Fardeen Khan Developed 'Thick Skin' After Getting Trolled For Weight Gain: 'People Find Joy In Someone Else’s Misery'

Fardeen Khan opened up about how he was trolled for his looks before his comeback.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
article-image

Fardeen Khan, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar as Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed, recently opened up about dealing with trolls after he gained weight a few years ago.

He said that he was surprised to have gotten that attention. "You quickly understand that people remembered you in a certain way. They were surprised to see me. I had let myself go in the way that I had. I mean I was a worldwide trending topic at that time and not for the right reasons," added the actor.

Further, Fardeen said that as he dealt with the trolling, he developed thick skin. He added, "You kind of teach yourself or force yourself to not take it personally to whatever extent you can. You can find humour in it. You can philosophise about it. You can learn from it. For me, I tried to do all three. It was a punch and I took it on the chin.”

"The intensity or the degree of meanness was a revelation. It does surprise you that people would find joy in someone else’s misery and despair," the actor added.

