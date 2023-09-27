Farah Khan REACTS To Videos Of Her Looking Incapacitated During Lalbaugcha Raja Visit: 'It Was All Worth It'

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited Mumbai's famous and iconic Ganpati pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja, to seek blessings on Tuesday (September 26). Several photos and videos of Farah outside the pandal have surfaced. In other visuals, she is also seen offering prayers to Bappa.

One of the now-viral videos shows Farah's friends holding her hands and guiding her to the pandal. Soon after the video surfaced on Instagram, some users said she looks 'unwell'. Others also trolled her for her walk and said she is 'drunk'.

However, Farah took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday to clarify that she was 'incapacitated due to the crowd' at the pandal.

The 58-year-old filmmaker shared a video of the Ganpati idol at Lalbaug and wrote, "Had the most amazing darshan of #lalbaughcharaja .. right at his feet.. despite whatever ul see in videos of me looking incapacitated due to crowds I just want to say it was all worth it."

Farah added, "Thank you to the security, the volunteers , n the police who handle such crowds daily with such care n understanding.. n thank you to my dearest @sonu_sood for taking me with him. N @rakesh_kothari24 for personally escorting me. Its a divine experience for every mumbaikar (sic)."

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Farah visited RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa's residence to seek Bappa's blessing. However, she was criticised for wearing chappal while offering prayers to Bappa. But Farah was quick to clarify that she was not near Lord Ganesha's idol when the photo was being clicked.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah has been credited with the choreography of the song 'Chaleya' from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film 'Jawan'.

She has worked with Shah Rukh several times in the past and has even directed his films like 'Main Hoon Naa', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Happy New Year'.

