Farah Khan REACTS To Troll Who Criticised Her For Wearing Slippers In Front Of Lord Ganesha's Idol

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with RajKummar Rao, Patralekhaa and Huma Qureshi on Tuesday. The 11-day-long festivities commenced on September 19 and B-Town celebs are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Farah took to her official Instagram account to give a glimpse of the celebration. She shared a photo in which she is seen posing with Huma and Patralekhaa. The trio was seen with their hands folded.

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏🏼 with lov frm khan, qureishi & rao♥️ p. s- @rajkummar_rao u were so busy that v did this without u," Farah captioned her post.

Her post garnered love from her fans and followers, however, a user also criticised her for wearing chappal while offering prayers to Bappa. But Farah was quick to clarify that she was not near Lord Ganesha's idol when the photo was being clicked.

"Plz remove ur slippers in front of ganesha," a troll commented on her post. To this, the Main Hoon Na director replied, "We were outside the house thank you very much."

Earlier today, several B-Town celebs, including Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and others, took to their respective social media accounts to extend Ganesh Chaturthi wishes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah has been credited with the choreography of the song 'Chaleya' from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film 'Jawan'. She has worked with Shah Rukh several times in the past and has even directed his films like 'Main Hoon Naa', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Happy New Year'.

