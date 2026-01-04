Farah Khan Asks Nitin Gadkari If He & Sonia Gandhi Ever Shared 'Sugar' As Neighbours In Delhi, Minister's Reaction Is Unmissable

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently paid a visit to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s residence in Delhi, and a light-hearted moment from the visit has now gone viral on social media. The interaction was featured in Farah’s latest vlog, which is part of her ongoing YouTube series where she visits celebrities’ homes and cooks a dish with them.

In the vlog, Gadkari gives Farah a tour of his residence and casually reveals that some of India’s most prominent political figures were once his neighbours. “Sonia Gandhi lives here. Manmohan Singh used to live here. We used to go to her house. I fed her peacocks,” Gadkari says in the video, leaving Farah visibly amused.

Seizing the moment, Farah jokingly asks Gadkari whether he and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi ever “shared sugar as neighbours,” drawing laughter from everyone present. Gadkari’s hearty reaction to the remark became a highlight of the vlog.

Farah’s YouTube channel has been gaining popularity for offering audiences an informal glimpse into the personal spaces and lighter sides of well-known public figures.

Along with Gadkari, his wife Kanchan Gadkari also featured in the video. When Farah asked him how many years he had been married, to which a slightly confused Gadkari replied, “I think she (Kanchan) will tell you.” Farah was quick with a witty remark, joking, “Just like a man, he’s forgotten his wedding anniversary.”

Kanchan promptly stepped in to clarify that they have been married for 41 years, after which Gadkari redeemed himself by correctly recalling the date.

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India also shared several other anecdotes and made some interesting revelations about himself while interacting with Farah.