 Farah Khan Asks Nitin Gadkari If He & Sonia Gandhi Ever Shared 'Sugar' As Neighbours In Delhi, Minister's Reaction Is Unmissable
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFarah Khan Asks Nitin Gadkari If He & Sonia Gandhi Ever Shared 'Sugar' As Neighbours In Delhi, Minister's Reaction Is Unmissable

Farah Khan Asks Nitin Gadkari If He & Sonia Gandhi Ever Shared 'Sugar' As Neighbours In Delhi, Minister's Reaction Is Unmissable

In the vlog, Nitin Gadkari gives Farah Khan a tour of his Delhi residence and casually reveals that some of India’s most prominent political figures were once his neighbours. “Sonia Gandhi lives here. Manmohan Singh used to live here. We used to go to her house. I fed her peacocks,” Gadkari says in the video, leaving Farah visibly amused

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently paid a visit to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s residence in Delhi, and a light-hearted moment from the visit has now gone viral on social media. The interaction was featured in Farah’s latest vlog, which is part of her ongoing YouTube series where she visits celebrities’ homes and cooks a dish with them.

In the vlog, Gadkari gives Farah a tour of his residence and casually reveals that some of India’s most prominent political figures were once his neighbours. “Sonia Gandhi lives here. Manmohan Singh used to live here. We used to go to her house. I fed her peacocks,” Gadkari says in the video, leaving Farah visibly amused.

Seizing the moment, Farah jokingly asks Gadkari whether he and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi ever “shared sugar as neighbours,” drawing laughter from everyone present. Gadkari’s hearty reaction to the remark became a highlight of the vlog.

Farah’s YouTube channel has been gaining popularity for offering audiences an informal glimpse into the personal spaces and lighter sides of well-known public figures.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 04, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 04, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Akhanda 2: Thaandavam OTT Release Date Confirmed- Here's To Know Everything About Nandamuri Balakrishna's Latest Film Online
Akhanda 2: Thaandavam OTT Release Date Confirmed- Here's To Know Everything About Nandamuri Balakrishna's Latest Film Online
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Head Party's Screening Committee For Assam Assembly Polls
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Head Party's Screening Committee For Assam Assembly Polls
Mumbai: Monsignor Stephen Fernandes Ordained Auxiliary Bishop Of The Archdiocese Of Bombay
Mumbai: Monsignor Stephen Fernandes Ordained Auxiliary Bishop Of The Archdiocese Of Bombay
Read Also
Inside Adah Sharma's 'Empty' Mumbai House Where Sushant Singh Once Lived, Farah Khan Gives Tour
article-image

Along with Gadkari, his wife Kanchan Gadkari also featured in the video. When Farah asked him how many years he had been married, to which a slightly confused Gadkari replied, “I think she (Kanchan) will tell you.” Farah was quick with a witty remark, joking, “Just like a man, he’s forgotten his wedding anniversary.”

Kanchan promptly stepped in to clarify that they have been married for 41 years, after which Gadkari redeemed himself by correctly recalling the date.

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India also shared several other anecdotes and made some interesting revelations about himself while interacting with Farah.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ignored Propaganda Dialogues': Anurag Kashyap Points Out 2 Things He Did NOT Like In Dhurandhar But...

'Ignored Propaganda Dialogues': Anurag Kashyap Points Out 2 Things He Did NOT Like In Dhurandhar But...

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam OTT Release Date Confirmed- Here's To Know Everything About Nandamuri...

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam OTT Release Date Confirmed- Here's To Know Everything About Nandamuri...

Sara Arjun Thanks Audiences For Love To Dhurandhar, Says Cinema Still Thrives In The Age Of Short...

Sara Arjun Thanks Audiences For Love To Dhurandhar, Says Cinema Still Thrives In The Age Of Short...

Farah Khan Asks Nitin Gadkari If He & Sonia Gandhi Ever Shared 'Sugar' As Neighbours In Delhi,...

Farah Khan Asks Nitin Gadkari If He & Sonia Gandhi Ever Shared 'Sugar' As Neighbours In Delhi,...

Viral Video Shows Sudha Chandran In Trance During Devi Bhajan, 3 People Hold Her As She Appears...

Viral Video Shows Sudha Chandran In Trance During Devi Bhajan, 3 People Hold Her As She Appears...