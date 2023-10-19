Family Star Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur Give Glimpse Into Black Comedy-Action Family Film

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda's new film 'Family Star' has released its first teaser.

A glimpse into the film, the bottom line of the teaser is that Vijay is someone who is not to be messed with. The Vijay's character is shown as a loving father and responsible person. He is shown dropping his kids to the school bus, cooking, and also buying groceries. The simple day of every common man, things suddenly take an amusing turn when he is sitting inside a restaurant. While sitting inside what appears to be some kind of a criminal ring, a man who looks like the boss of some gang begins lecturing him about masculinity acting all high and mighty, telling him that all that he does is not the sign of masculinity. Then getting up, Vijay mockingly smiles at the man and then sarcastically remarks: "Oh! So taking kids to school is not manly? Okay. Buying groceries and cooking isn't manly? Okay. Then will bending an iron prove my masculinity?"

Going in the front, there are a bunch of rods present as the site looks to be somewhat like a construction site. Putting his foot at the rod, Vijay then holds the rod and proceeds to begin bending it. Then kicking the rod with his foot, the 'Taxiwaala' and 'Meeku Maathrame Cheptha' actor takes the rod in his hand in style, and then bends it with his hands.

A man later comes to attack him, and Vijay bashes his head against the ridge of a broken brick wall, instantly killing him. Looking at him as if somewhat mildly inconvenienced, he takes his tongue out wondering: "Oh man! Shouldn't really have done that." As everyone looks astounded, the actor smilingly and mockingly says to the onlookers: "Oh I'm really sorry boss. You see I forgot to buy coconut, so I instead bashed his hand on the brick." The end shot also gives a glimpse of actress Mrunal Thakur, who plays the role of Vijay's wife in the film. A black comedy-action-family film 'Family Star' is by Parasuram Petla and will release in theatres in 2024.

