'Family keeps me sane,' says 'Naagin' actor Arjun Bijlani as he talks about striking work-life balance, and more

Television’s favourite lover boy Arjun Bijlani is all set for a new innings on OTT. Arjun who rose to fame with soaps like Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan has also anchored Dance Deewane and Kitchen Champion. In an exclusive interview with Cinema Journal he reveals all things that keep him grounded in the midst of all the madness. Excerpts:

You have worked in several popular television soaps. As an actor what drives you to pick a particular role?

I like to look at the whole project and not just my role. I need to be excited by the project and feel for the characters in the show, that is the priority. Then of course, comes my character and how am I going to contribute to taking the narration forward. But yeah, if I am moved by the script as a whole, I can take up the role just based on my instincts.

You have also been a host in a number of reality shows. How does that work for you?

I have to say confidence and the ability to be yourself on the stage is very important. It allows you to be entertaining and yet authentic which connects with the audience immediately. Being a host is more than just presenting. It is about communication, keeping the tense situation light, and also entertaining. So, it is essential to be true to the moment.

How do you handle tricky situations?

I always follow my instincts. Being yourself on the stage allows that. I don’t let the pressure of being in the limelight take control over me, which helps me taking charge of myself, the show, and any tricky situation.

Between television and OTT, which is your pick?

TV has given me a taste of stardom for which I will always remain grateful. However, Indian content on OTT is just amazing! With OTT coming into the picture, such unconventional and interesting stories are being produced! That really excites me as an artiste. It has opened up a whole new world for every creative person in the industry. It is simply incredible. I am reading a few scripts for web series. Hopefully, announcements will be made soon.