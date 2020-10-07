After wife, Arjun Bijlani's 5-year-old son also tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Days after Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami tested positive for COVID-19, the actor on Wednesday said his son has also contracted the virus.

Bijlani, 37, and Swami got married in 2013 and have a five-year-old son, Ayaan.

Swami, 34, tested positive for coronavirus on October 4 and has since been in quarantine.

In an Instagram post, the "Left Right Left" actor wrote that his son getting diagnosed with COVID-19 was a moment he "dreaded the most".

"Though the rapid test had come negative, the detailed PCR test came positive. He is in quarantine with my wife, Neha, who is also fighting the virus," Bijlani said.