'False Assurances, Endless Excuses': Kushal Tandon Accuses Energy Drink Brand Of ₹1.5 Crore Fraud, Claims ₹10 Lakh Payment Still Due

Television actor Kushal Tandon recently encountered fraud after collaborating with Sky63 Energy Drink. The actor revealed that the brand scammed him out of nearly Rs 1.5 crore and failed to pay Rs 10 lakh for an Instagram reel. Kushal shared a photo of the energy drink brand owner and alerted his fans to be aware.

In his caption, Kushal wrote, "ALERT: FRAUD WARNING – SKY63 ENERGY DRINK. It’s a fraud of almost 1.5 crore in which my payment was due for 10 lacs for a reel. To all artists, influencers, and businesses in the industry: beware of dealing with @ Tanishchhajed04, the supposed owner of Sky63 Energy Drink tanish_chhajed @roshaangarry the brand manager we were in touch with.

"Many respected celebrities and influencers collaborated with this brand in good faith, only to find themselves endlessly chasing unpaid dues," he added.

Furthermore, Kushal shared that the delays were due to bounced checks and broken promises. "After commitments were made and deliverables met, the payments issued in the form of cheques have repeatedly bounced, showing a blatant lack of accountability," he said.

Expressing disappointment, Kushal stated that for over two months, he was given' false assurances, endless excuses, and empty promises' regarding the timeline for his payments.

"This is not only disrespectful but also unprofessional, and it’s clear now that the intent to pay has never been genuine. The proof is undeniable. It’s time to expose this behavior and make sure others don’t fall victim to the same fraudulent tactics," he concluded.

On the work front, Kushal was last seen in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, which featured Shivangi Joshi in the lead. The show ended in January this year; however, TRPs declined over time, prompting the channel to decide to end the story.

The series also starred Simba Nagpal.