 'False Assurances, Endless Excuses': Kushal Tandon Accuses Energy Drink Brand Of ₹1.5 Crore Fraud, Claims ₹10 Lakh Payment Still Due
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'False Assurances, Endless Excuses': Kushal Tandon Accuses Energy Drink Brand Of ₹1.5 Crore Fraud, Claims ₹10 Lakh Payment Still Due

'False Assurances, Endless Excuses': Kushal Tandon Accuses Energy Drink Brand Of ₹1.5 Crore Fraud, Claims ₹10 Lakh Payment Still Due

Television actor Kushal Tandon recently experienced fraud after collaborating with Sky63 Energy Drink. He disclosed that the brand scammed him out of nearly Rs 1.5 crore and failed to pay Rs 10 lakh for an Instagram reel. Kushal expressed that for over 2 months, he was given 'false assurances, endless excuses, and empty promises' regarding the timeline for his payments.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Television actor Kushal Tandon recently encountered fraud after collaborating with Sky63 Energy Drink. The actor revealed that the brand scammed him out of nearly Rs 1.5 crore and failed to pay Rs 10 lakh for an Instagram reel. Kushal shared a photo of the energy drink brand owner and alerted his fans to be aware.

In his caption, Kushal wrote, "ALERT: FRAUD WARNING – SKY63 ENERGY DRINK. It’s a fraud of almost 1.5 crore in which my payment was due for 10 lacs for a reel. To all artists, influencers, and businesses in the industry: beware of dealing with @ Tanishchhajed04, the supposed owner of Sky63 Energy Drink tanish_chhajed @roshaangarry the brand manager we were in touch with.

"Many respected celebrities and influencers collaborated with this brand in good faith, only to find themselves endlessly chasing unpaid dues," he added.

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
Swiggy Shares Rocket Up Almost 19% After Warm Listing At ₹412 Per Share
Swiggy Shares Rocket Up Almost 19% After Warm Listing At ₹412 Per Share
J&K: 5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Kashmir Valley, No Immediate Reports Of Damage
J&K: 5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Kashmir Valley, No Immediate Reports Of Damage
Study In UK: UEA Offers Vice-Chancellor International Postgraduate Excellence Scholarship 2025 To Overseas Students
Study In UK: UEA Offers Vice-Chancellor International Postgraduate Excellence Scholarship 2025 To Overseas Students
'False Assurances, Endless Excuses': Kushal Tandon Accuses Energy Drink Brand Of ₹1.5 Crore Fraud, Claims ₹10 Lakh Payment Still Due
'False Assurances, Endless Excuses': Kushal Tandon Accuses Energy Drink Brand Of ₹1.5 Crore Fraud, Claims ₹10 Lakh Payment Still Due
Read Also
Kushal Tandon CONFIRMS Relationship With Shivangi Joshi, Says Marriage Can Happen 'Kabhi Bhi'
article-image

Furthermore, Kushal shared that the delays were due to bounced checks and broken promises. "After commitments were made and deliverables met, the payments issued in the form of cheques have repeatedly bounced, showing a blatant lack of accountability," he said.

Expressing disappointment, Kushal stated that for over two months, he was given' false assurances, endless excuses, and empty promises' regarding the timeline for his payments.

Read Also
Kushal Tandon Receives Abusive Messages From Asim Riaz's Fans, Lodges Complaint With Cyber Crime...
article-image

"This is not only disrespectful but also unprofessional, and it’s clear now that the intent to pay has never been genuine. The proof is undeniable. It’s time to expose this behavior and make sure others don’t fall victim to the same fraudulent tactics," he concluded.

On the work front, Kushal was last seen in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, which featured Shivangi Joshi in the lead. The show ended in January this year; however, TRPs declined over time, prompting the channel to decide to end the story.

The series also starred Simba Nagpal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'False Assurances, Endless Excuses': Kushal Tandon Accuses Energy Drink Brand Of ₹1.5 Crore Fraud,...

'False Assurances, Endless Excuses': Kushal Tandon Accuses Energy Drink Brand Of ₹1.5 Crore Fraud,...

Kate Middleton Pays Homage To Princess Diana: Wears Her Pearl Earrings And Sapphire Ring At Festival...

Kate Middleton Pays Homage To Princess Diana: Wears Her Pearl Earrings And Sapphire Ring At Festival...

Bandish Bandits Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bandish Bandits Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Vicky Kaushal Transforms Into 'Eternal Warrior Of Dharma' Chiranjeevi Parashurama In Mahavatar,...

Vicky Kaushal Transforms Into 'Eternal Warrior Of Dharma' Chiranjeevi Parashurama In Mahavatar,...

RIP Song Jae Rim: South Korean Actor Disabled Comments On Instagram Posts, Changed Bio Before...

RIP Song Jae Rim: South Korean Actor Disabled Comments On Instagram Posts, Changed Bio Before...