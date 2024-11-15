'Fake Praise Worked': Subhash Ghai During His Book Launch Speaks On Reuniting Bollywood Legends Dilip Kumar And Raaj Kumar

Fake Praise Worked: Subhash Ghai On Reuniting Bollywood Legends Dilip Kumar And Raaj Kumar |

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, the creative force behind Bollywood classics such as Saudagar, Karma, and Ram Lakhan, unveiled his memoir Karma’s Child on Friday at the TATA Theatre, NCPA, in Mumbai. The book, co-written with journalist Suveen Sinha and published by HarperCollins, was launched by legendary lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar.

The Free Press Journal attended the event, which featured a lively conversation between Ghai and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The session offered a glimpse into Ghai’s illustrious career, his personal philosophies, and his enduring passion for cinema.

Rekindling Friendships Between Icons

Ghai shared an intriguing story about how he mended the relationship between two of Bollywood’s greatest legends, Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar, for his film Saudagar. Reflecting on the situation, he said, “I started praising Raaj Kumar in front of Dilip Kumar, and when I met Raaj Kumar, I praised Dilip Kumar in front of him. My so-called ‘fake praise’ eventually brought them back together as friends.”

A still from Saudagar |

Learning from the Great Dilip Kumar

Ghai also spoke about the profound impact Dilip Kumar had on his life and career. “Dilip Kumar was like a second mother to me,” he remarked. “He was intelligent, clever, educated, and a true gentleman. What I learned from him is how to understand life and people deeply.”

Subhash Ghai and Imtiaz Ali |

A People’s Person

When asked about his reputation as a “people’s person,” Ghai emphasised the importance of love and mutual respect. “You cannot hate others. You must imbibe the power of love within yourself. Many people have contributed to my life, and I remain indebted to them,” he said.

Encouraging Women Filmmakers

Responding to a question about his advice for aspiring women filmmakers, Ghai highlighted the vital role women play in society and the film industry. “Women are mothers, sisters, daughters, and friends. Creativity is inherent in them, and society must encourage and prioritise their talents. Women have the potential to make better films than men,” he stated, expressing pride in his two daughters and their achievements.

A Legacy in Filmmaking

Subhash Ghai’s journey from a self-made filmmaker to the founder of Whistling Woods International, India’s premier film school, reflects his enduring influence on Indian cinema. His memoir Karma’s Child chronicles this remarkable journey, detailing his cinematic milestones, innovative contributions, and the challenges he overcame in the competitive Mumbai film industry.

The book is set to hit the shelves on 24th November and promises to inspire aspiring filmmakers. Ghai’s storytelling brilliance, seen in films like Kalicharan, Karz, Vidhaata, Hero, and Taal, continues to captivate audiences, making his memoir a must-read for film enthusiasts.

As Ghai put it, Karma’s Child encapsulates the life of a man who believed in directing his own destiny, much like the dramatic arcs of his iconic films.